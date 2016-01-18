Inquest into death of Regina inmate Waylon Starr underway

An inquest into the death of a man who died at the Regina Correctional Centre is underway at Regina Court of Queen's Bench.

Waylon Starr was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 24, 2017. Medical personnel tried unsuccessfully to revive him.

The inquest started Monday and is scheduled to go until Friday July 26.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for investigations of all sudden and unexpected deaths in Saskatchewan.

The purpose of the inquest is to confirm who died, when and where they died, and how. Inquests are not done if coroner says the person's death was due to natural causes and was not preventable.

The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.