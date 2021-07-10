Inquest to be held in 2018 Meadow Lake in-custody death

A public inquest will be held this month to examine the circumstances around a 2018 in-custody death in Meadow Lake, the Saskatchewan government said Friday.

Trevor McCallum, 25, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Meadow Lake RCMP Detachment in the early morning of April 10, 2018, the province said in a Friday news release. Medical personnel pronounced him dead on the scene.

The province did not provide any further details about McCallum's death.

RCMP reported the incident at the time as a "sudden death" involving a man in a holding cell and said Moose Jaw police were investigating. They did not release McCallum's name at that time.

Under provincial legislation, an inquest is required into all in-custody deaths, unless the chief coroner is certain the death was due entirely to natural causes and wasn't preventable.

The purpose of an inquest is not to assign criminal blame, but rather to determine who died, when and where the person died, and to allow an inquest jury to make any recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future.

The inquest into McCallum's death will be held from July 26-30 at the Saskatoon Inn and Conference Centre.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. after jury selection. Coroner Brent Gough will preside over the inquest.