Inquest into man's death at Regina jail hears guard falsified cell checks in log book

The officer responsible for checking on the Regina Correctional Centre unit where Elton John Heebner died falsified log book entries, according to an independent investigator for the Ministry of Corrections and Policing.

Catherine Brooks was called to testify Tuesday at the coroner's inquest into the death of Heebner, a man with known suicidal tendencies and a troubled past.

Jail staff found Heebner on Sept. 2, 2018, hours after he reportedly hung himself using a rope crafted from strips of white linen.

Brooks testified about footage captured by a security camera that could see into Heebner's cell through a window.

Officials believe Heebner first tested his rope around 4:00 p.m. CST, when he covered the window with a towel.

Then, an inmate knocked on the door and offered him a cup of tea. Heebner removed the towel and emerged to return the mug upstairs and briefly chatted with others. He covered his cell window once more after he returned.

The last movement from inside the cell shows the bottom right part of the towel slightly pulling up — likely when he hung himself.

Brooks said 45 minutes later — around 4:45 p.m. — a correctional officer did a range check and stopped at Heebner's cell. He tugged on the handle, glanced at the cell and then carried on. He did not return on his way back.

No apparent action was taken when Heebner did not show up for dinner.

Brooks said the logbook indicated a range check was done by the correctional officer at 5:30 p.m., but video shows he never did it.

She said the correctional officer falsified the entry. This happened twice, with the same officer indicating another range check in the logbook that video evidence shows never happened.

Just before 7:30 p.m., the same correctional officer who falsified the entries used a flashlight to peek into Heebner's cell for four seconds before carrying on.

Brooks said it's not clear what he saw in Heebner's cell. The correctional officer has since resigned and would not be interviewed.

Heebner wasn't discovered until the guards did a formal call for inmates to present themselves.

The other inmates grew impatient with Heebner who, again, didn't show. They sounded the alarm when they couldn't open his door.

Jessie Paton, the other guard who was on shift for the unit , unlocked the cell, discovered Heebner's prone body and called code blue.

Brooks said the correctional officer who falsified the log books "stared at Heebner's cell" as his colleagues found the inmate cold and grey-eyed.

Suicidal tendencies

Brooks recounted audio recordings that showed Heebner called his mom two weeks before his death and spoke about leaving Regina.

"I'm so sick of this," he told his mom, saying he had a lot of problems he needed to work on. "I've got so much troubles, a gang after me, this after me, that after me."

He told her that, at times, he didn't know if he'd live another day.

He said "I'm just saying, I'm done with it." His mom reportedly told him that he had to get out of jail and stay out.

Heebner replied, "I don't want to end up on a slab without saying goodbye."

Brooks testified that, at the time of Heebner's death, he had been in custody 684 days. He was on waitlists for eight different programs, including one on fathering and one on grief and loss.

He had displayed serious suicidal tendencies during previous bouts of incarceration. In 2015, he attempted to kill himself at least six times in violent manners. His file indicated that at that time he told staff "he wanted to end it all. Suicide was the only way out," Brooks said.

On the day Heebner died, other inmates noticed he had red eyes and a blotchy face. One reported he was quieter than usual and let a big sigh out, but the inmate was too afraid to ask if he was okay, according to Brooks.

When asked about what could prevent future deaths, Brooks addressed proper protocol. She said the correctional officer who falsified the logbooks did not follow policy, which dictates that cell doors and windows must remain uncovered. She also said it's policy that correctional officers monitor the meal line and make sure all inmates are fed.

She said range checks need to be completed.

Forensic pathologist Andreea Nistor, who testified Tuesday, determined Heebner died by hanging. There were no signs of foul play, and no injuries beyond what appeared on his neck and minor heart disease. Nistor said when she unzipped his body bag, a meticulously braided 130 cm rope made from strips of white linen was encased with him.

The inquest is scheduled to continue for the rest of the week.