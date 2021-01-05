Regina-based Input Capital wins $2.8M judgment against American company run by 'hotshot wiz-kid'

Regina-based Input Capital, a company that provides financing to farmers, has been granted a $2.8-million court judgment against Bridgeway Capital Corporation after the Washington, D.C., based company failed to consummate a deal between the two firms.

Last summer Bridgeway, run by American businessman Eric Blue, agreed to purchase all of Input Capital's shares for $1.75 a share. The deal, struck August 12, 2020, was to be worth $97.5 million.

The agreement was the subject of some public criticism, with one expert saying the arrangement had "more red flags than a bullfighting convention." A investigation by CBC found that Blue, dubbed a "hotshot wiz-kid" by one critic, had been involved in a series of failed multimillion-dollar deals.

On Oct. 29, just over two months after the agreement between Input and Bridgeway was signed, the deal fell apart without much explanation.

Input Capital is a Regina-based company that offers canola streaming contracts which it says are a 'low cost source of capital for farmers.' (inputcapital.com)

In a lawsuit filed earlier this year, Input said it fulfilled all conditions required to conclude the deal, but it collapsed "due to the failure of Bridgeway and/or the purchaser to perform the arrangement agreement."

The lawsuit said that Bridgeway promised to pay a three per cent termination fee if the deal failed to conclude.

"Bridgeway has refused and/or neglected to pay the purchaser termination fee to Input Capital," the lawsuit said.

It appears Bridgeway never replied to the court action, so on March 22 the court granted a default judgment against the Bridgeway for more than $2.8 million.

Input, which lends money to farmers in exchange for some of their future canola crop, has faced a rocky road in recent years. It has been caught up in a series of high profile lawsuits with some of its customers.

Now it will have to attempt to collected this multimillion-dollar judgment, but in doing so it joins a long line of other Bridgeway creditors.

Court documents also show Blue is facing bankruptcy, with 25 creditors — including individuals, corporations, banks and the U.S. Internal Revenue Service — looking to collect millions.

The legal pressure on Blue is only getting more intense. Late last month, Delaware-based Piney Lake Opportunities sued Blue for more than $1 million for his role in yet another failed multimillion-dollar deal. In the lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, the company accuses Blue of fraud.

CBC reached out to Blue for comment, but he has not replied.