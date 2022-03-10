Inmate found dead at federal prison in Prince Albert, Sask.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says an inmate has died at a federal prison in Prince Albert, Sask.

Brendan Vermette was found dead Wednesday at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary. He was serving a drug trafficking sentence of seven years and eight months that started Sept. 20.

Details of his death have not been released, but his family has been notified, CSC said.

CSC said it is reviewing what happened along with police and the coroner.