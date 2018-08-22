Fight at Regina Correctional Centre sparked lockdown, sent an inmate to hospital

A fight among inmates at the Regina Correctional Centre on Sunday sent one person to hospital and prompted a lockdown, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice confirmed on Wednesday.

Some units remain under restrictions since the incident, the spokesman added.

An inmate injured from a stabbing was sent to hospital for treatment and has been returned to the centre.

The spokesperson would only say "multiple inmates" were involved in the dispute, as the matter is now under review by the Ministry of Corrections and Policing.

The RCMP is now investigating.

The spokesperson declined an interview with CBC, citing the provincial byelection in Regina Northeast riding on Sept. 12, preceded by a media blackout.