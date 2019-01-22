Skip to Main Content
Inmate, 28, dies in Sask. penitentiary of apparent natural causes
New

Inmate, 28, dies in Sask. penitentiary of apparent natural causes

Correctional Service Canada says an inmate at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert has died of apparent natural causes following an illness.

Circumstances around his death are being reviewed, as per policy

CBC News ·
David Shepherd, 28, was serving a six year sentence that started on Nov. 6, 2018 according to a news release by Correctional Service Canada. (Yorkton Municipal RCMP)

An inmate at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert has died.

David Shepherd, 28, died of "apparent natural causes following an illness," according to a news release from Correctional Service Canada (CSC).

Shepherd was serving time for several offences, including kidnapping, pointing a firearm and robbery.

The convictions relate to an incident at a Yorkton restauraunt on Sept. 8, 2018 where police say Shepherd threatened and coerced a young person to withdraw money from a personal account at an ATM.

Shepherd then forced the young person to drive him south of Yorkton. The victim was able to escape in Whitewood, Sask., while Shepherd fled in the victim's vehicle.

CSC says the police and coroner have been notified of Shepherd's death, as per policy, and there will be a review of the circumstances around his death.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us