Inmate, 28, dies in Sask. penitentiary of apparent natural causes

An inmate at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert has died.

David Shepherd, 28, died of "apparent natural causes following an illness," according to a news release from Correctional Service Canada (CSC).

Shepherd was serving time for several offences, including kidnapping, pointing a firearm and robbery.

The convictions relate to an incident at a Yorkton restauraunt on Sept. 8, 2018 where police say Shepherd threatened and coerced a young person to withdraw money from a personal account at an ATM.

Shepherd then forced the young person to drive him south of Yorkton. The victim was able to escape in Whitewood, Sask., while Shepherd fled in the victim's vehicle.

CSC says the police and coroner have been notified of Shepherd's death, as per policy, and there will be a review of the circumstances around his death.