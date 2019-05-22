32-year old inmate dies at Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon

An inmate has died at the Regional Psychiatric Centre (RPC) in Saskatoon.

Benjamin Toutsaint, 32, had been at the facility since since October 25, 2018, according to a news release from Correctional Service Canada (CSC).

He was serving a two year and four day sentence for assault.

CSC did not give a cause of death but say it happened on Saturday and Toutsaint's next of kin have been notified.

His death is being reviewed and the coroner has been notified, as per CSC policy.

In March, another inmate died in RPC.

Vilmos Banga, 53, was serving a 15 year sentence — which began in January 2005 — for aggravated sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm and extortion.