Inmate dies at the Regina Correctional Centre

An inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre has died.

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Corrections and Policing said the inmate was declared dead at approximately 8 a.m. CST on Thursday.

The ministry said the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell.

No details on a possible cause of death were provided. The ministry said the death is not related to COVID-19.

The death has also been referred to the Saskatchewan Coroners Service. The RCMP is investigating and the ministry will conduct an internal investigation.

The next of kin have been notified. Officials did not name the person.