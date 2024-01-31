Inmate dies at Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert: Corrections Canada

Correctional Services of Canada (CSC) says an inmate died on Monday while in federal custody at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert.

Rocky Meechance had been serving a sentence of two years, 11 months and 18 days, according to a CSC Prairie Region news release.

The release did not provide any details on how Meechance died. His next of kin have been advised of his death, CSC said.

CSC said it notified police and the coroner, and will review the circumstances around Meechance's death as it does with all in-custody deaths.

He had been serving his sentence since Aug. 15, 2022, according to the news release.

CSC said Meechance was convicted of breaking and entering to commit an offence, accessory after the fact, flight from police, obstructing a peace officer, and operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.