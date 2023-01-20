Inmate dies at Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge: Corrections Canada

Correctional Services of Canada (CSC) says an inmate died on Wednesday while in federal custody at the Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge in Maple Creek, Sask.

Cassandra Fox was serving a sentence of two years, six months and 29 days, according to a CSC Prairie Region news release.

The release did not provide any details on how Fox died. Fox's next of kin have been advised of her death, CSC said.

CSC said it notified police and the coroner, and will review the circumstances around Fox's death as it does with all in-custody deaths.

Fox had been serving her sentence since Nov. 21, 2022, according to the news release.

CSC said Fox was convicted of accessory after the fact to murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm and prohibited weapon in a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon contrary and failure to comply with a court order.

She was arrested and charged by RCMP after the body of Bradley John Ham, 54, was found in November 2020 in Medstead, Sask., about 160 kilometres west of Prince Albert.