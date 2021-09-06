Sask. Penitentiary inmate dies in custoy

An inmate from the Saskatchewan Penitentiary has died.

Raymond Crookedneck was serving a sentence of two years and seven months at the prison facility, which is located one kilometre west of Prince Albert.

Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region didn't provide any information about the cause of death in their press release.

The agency says Crookedneck was in their custody since July 2019 due to several charges, including impaired driving.

Crookedneck's family has been notified, according to the press release. Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances of the inmate's death.

CSC policy requires that police and the coroner have to be notified, said the Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region.