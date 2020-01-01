Police investigating inmate death at Prince Albert, Sask. provincial jail

A 31-year-old man has died after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the Provincial Correctional Centre in Prince Albert.

The city's police service said foul play is not suspected in the man's death.

The man was taken to hospital but did not survive after being found in his cell in the early morning hours of Dec. 27, 2019.

Prince Albert Police Service announced the death on Dec. 31, saying some of the details about the death were not immediately available.

The police service said it is still investigating the death, which is also being examined by the Office of the Chief Coroner.