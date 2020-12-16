Saskatchewan inmate at large after being released mistakenly

A 49-year-old man is unlawfully at large somewhere in Saskatchewan after he was mistakenly released from custody earlier this month.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the province's Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety says Codie Tobie Cardinal was released from remand after appearing in the Estevan Court of Queen's Bench by video conference on March 9.

It says Cardinal was not supposed to be released.

The incident is described as an administrative error that saw information not communicated between the Court of Queen's Bench Office in Estevan and the Regina Correctional Centre.

Officials say Cardinal was supposed to remain in remand at the Regina Correctional Centre before appearing in court on additional charges of conspiracy to commit a crime.

No further details were provided.

Codie Tobie Cardinal was mistakenly released on March 9, 2021, according to the province. (Submitted by the Saskatchewan government)

Cardinal is described as five feet seven inches tall and weighing approximately 185 pounds, with brown eyes and a bald head.

He has a scar on the middle of his abdomen and multiple tattoos. The tattoos include Jesus on a cross on the middle of his torso, the head of Jesus on his right upper back, the Chinese symbol for earth and the letter "B" on his right upper arm, a geisha and the word "chain" on his right lower arm, a full arm sleeve on his left arm and "Dailen" on his right neck.

RCMP have been notified that Cardinal is unlawfully at large, officials said.

The public is asked not to approach the 49-year-old if he is spotted.

Anyone with information on Cardinal's location is urged to contact their local police service, RCMP detachment or CrimeStoppers.