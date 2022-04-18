Province to investigate death of inmate, 25, at Prince Albert correctional centre

A 25-year-old female inmate at a correctional centre in Prince Albert, Sask. has died, according to the province.

The inmate was found unresponsive in her cell at Pine Grove Correctional Centre on Friday, the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety wrote in a news release on Monday.

Corrections staff initiated life-saving measures and called EMS before she was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert, the release said.

The inmate was declared dead at the hospital around 10:45 a.m. CST on Saturday.

There have been several inmate and in-custody deaths reported in recent years in Saskatchewan, including three in-custody deaths in less than a month in Prince Albert in October 2021.

In addition, a 53-year-old man died at the Prince Albert Correctional Centre in November 2021, and a public inquest into the 2019 death of a man in a Saskatoon jail cell is set to begin next week.

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety said it will conduct an internal investigation into this most recent death and will work with the Prince Albert police and the provincial coroner during their investigations.

No foul play is suspected at this time and the death is not related to COVID-19, according to the province.