Horse-drawn carriage with 18 youth onboard crashes near Round Lake in Sask.

A wagon carrying 18 youth near Round Lake in Saskatchewan crashed into some trees, injuring some of the children, after the animals were spooked.

Esterhazy RCMP got a call about the crash at 8:24 p.m. CST Thursday, according to a news release.

The two horses pulling the wagon had galloped across a ditch and into some trees. The wagon did not flip, but had come to a "sudden stop," injuring some of the passengers, RCMP said.

Round Lake is located about 160 kilometres east of Regina on the Ochapowace Nation.

According to the director of operations at Ochapowace Nation, Denise Beaudin, the accident happened at Camp McKay, a local camp, during the final day of an annual family camp event.

According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), 15 people were sent to hospital after the crash. Nine of those patients have been released. No one still in hospital has life-threatening injuries, according to SHA.