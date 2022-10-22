RCMP investigating after death of 4-year-old boy in Watrous

The Saskatchewan RCMP's major crimes unit is investigating after a four-year-old died in Watrous this week.

Police responding to a call about an injured child in the town around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday found the four-year-old boy in medical distress, according to an RCMP news release.

He was declared dead by emergency medical services.

The boy's family was notified and Victims Services support was offered, RCMP said. The boy's name and other identifying details were not provided by police.

CBC reached out to Watrous Mayor John Gunderson for comment.

"All can say at this time is this is a devastating event and our condolences go out to the family," said Gunderson.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call RCMP at 306-310-7267 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or saskcrimestoppers.com.