Injunction application denied for girl who says she didn't make football team due to gender

Hannah Ounsworth didn't make the LeBoldus Golden Suns football team and her family has alleged that she was cut on the basis of gender rather than talent.

On Thursday, Justice Janet McMurtry heard the application for an injunction that could have seen Ounsworth, 17, added to the roster for what could be the team's final game Friday night. Ounsworth's family filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission after she was passed over by the team, then sought the injunction because the commission wouldn't be able to rule until after the football season was over.

The decision to deny the application was released from the Court of Queen's Bench Friday morning.

The family said Ounsworth was discriminated against by the Regina Catholic School Division, Dr. Martin LeBoldus Catholic High School and the Saskatchewan School Boards Association.

The evidence raises some markers of discrimination and I agree there is a serious issue to be tried.​ - Justice Janet McMurtry

They say she was denied a fair opportunity to try out for the football team.

The team's position is that she was cut from the team because of her skill level, not her gender.

Ounsworth learned May 30, 2019, that she wouldn't make the Golden Suns roster, and filed the complaint in August.

In her decision, McMurtry said "the evidence raises some markers of discrimination and I agree there is a serious issue to be tried."

However, she noted the regular season is essentially over. The team has a game Friday night — and potentially one more if they win.

McMurtry found that Ounsworth would not play in the final two games if the injunction was granted, because she "has not had adequate football experience over the last four-and-a-half months to play safely."

Furthermore, she said an injunction would not undo the alleged harm, such as the opportunity to gain extra-curricular points, qualify for scholarships and practice with the team.

"An injunction is not designed to compensate for past harm," she said. "It aims to prevent future harm to provide a remedy to an applicant where monetary damages will be insufficient.

"I am satisfied that any harm suffered by Hannah between today and the end of the football season is compensable in damages," she said.

The Ounsworth family declined to comment immediately. However, in a statement said they do not want "this application and decision to take away from the city final game tonight that the LeBoldus football team is playing."

They will continue with their application to the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission.