Canada and Sask. governments ink $900M infrastructure deal

An agreement between the Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan will see nearly $900 million from the federal coffers pumped into the province's buses, parks, recreation facilities, internet access and other infrastructure projects over the next 10 years.

The two governments announced the bilateral agreement Wednesday. That federal government's Investing in Canada plan will $180 billion handed out over 12 years to public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities.

According to a Government of Saskatchewan press release, Infrastructure Canada has already approved more than 120 projects worth more than $234 million in the province.

Projects will be cost-shared with the Saskatchewan government, municipalities and other partners, according to the release.

The Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) welcomed the news, stating in a press release that Saskatchewan municipalities are responsible for more than half of all the public infrastructure in the province.

The new funding would help municipalities deliver clean drinking water, remove waste, provide recreation and more, according to SUMA president Gordon Barnahrt.

"Funding provided through the new bilateral agreement will help our hometowns maintain and improve the infrastructure that their residents rely on daily, enhancing quality of life in Saskatchewan."