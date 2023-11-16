Infestation of wood-boring beetles forces small Saskatchewan town to close its rink for season

An infestation of wood-boring beetles has forced a small town northeast of Regina to shut down its hockey rink, a community asset that also hosts events from surrounding towns, during its busiest season.

The first signs of trouble came in October when a contractor spotted what looked like sawdust on the floor of the Edenwold Memorial Rink.

Fumigators and engineers were brought in for further assessments and, with the help of an entomologist, the rink's board was able to verify that the structure was infested with powder post beetles.

"They told us we should not be opening our doors until we get the structure properly looked at," said Jordan Nargang, board vice president.

Nargang says repairs could cost more than $20,000, with no firm estimate of the time they might require.

Although the board has enough funds to get the process started, Nargang says they will still need to raise more to finish.

"We're currently going for different grants," Nargang said. "Right now we have two board members that are hustling on that as we speak."

Beetle not often found in homes

Provincial insect and disease expert Rory McIntosh says people might not encounter powder post beetles in homes or buildings frequently, which the infestation at the rink is a surprise to some.

McIntosh says the beetles are usually found in tree branches, bushes and forests. When they do invade a structure — usually because outside materials are brought in — they are typically found in damp beams.

"That's one of the ways they typically get into buildings — people using barn boards and materials that's not been seasoned, that's brought in from outside," he said.

While not appearing in structures often, McIntosh says such infestations are not completely unusual.

"It may not be encountered very much in homes because a large proportion of homes are built with wood that are kiln-dried, but from time to time it does come in," he said.

Town grappling with closure

The rink is one of the last in the province with natural ice, and one of the only public buildings in Edenwold, about 45 kilometres northeast of Regina .

Jordan Nargang says the rink's closure has been disappointing for the town and surrounding communities that use the rink. (Laura Sciarpelletti)

Nargang says the rink is fully booked all winter because it is also used for fundraisers and community events. It's also used by neighbouring towns and communities that now must go elsewhere.

"We all put a lot of time in the winter time to get the place going, getting the ice in and cleaning it, and scheduling the games. And so, yeah, it's a tough one to swallow," he said.

"Hopefully we are open for next season, that is the hope," he said. "If the funding's there, if everything goes smoothly, yeah, that is the plan."