Regina industrial accident leaves 1 adult dead, another in hospital: police

Regina police say one adult is dead and another is in hospital after a Friday morning industrial accident at a business on McDonald Street in the city's northeast industrial area.

Police crews were dispatched to a business in the 400 block of McDonald Street at approximately 8:55 a.m CST, according to a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release.

RPS said officers, firefighters, paramedics and the coroner attended the area and found one adult dead and another injured. Occupational Health and Safety personnel were also at the scene.

Police have begun a sudden death investigation in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroner's Service. RPS will also be assisting Occupational Health and Safety, because the incident may be considered a workplace death.

Police officers, members of the Saskatchewan Coroner's Service and Occupational Health and Safety personnel also responded to the accident. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

RPS said it is working on identifying the dead person and notify their next of kin.

Police closed McDonald Street between Hoffer Drive and First Avenue and are asking people to avoid the area.