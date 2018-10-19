Skip to Main Content
1 person dead after accident at rural site: Saskatoon fire department

1 person dead after accident at rural site: Saskatoon fire department

The Saskatoon Fire Department says a person has died after an accident in rural Saskatchewan.

Crews were called to location outside Saskatoon around 3 p.m. CST

CBC News ·
At about 3 p.m. CST, the Saskatoon Fire Department received a call about someone possibly being trapped at a rural site. (CBC)

One person is dead after an accident at a rural site, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Although little information was available as of 6 p.m. CST, the department said firefighters received a 911 call around 3 p.m. CST that someone was trapped at a location outside the city.

When crews arrived they found a person dead.

The fire department says there is currently no further information available.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us