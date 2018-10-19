1 person dead after accident at rural site: Saskatoon fire department

One person is dead after an accident at a rural site, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Although little information was available as of 6 p.m. CST, the department said firefighters received a 911 call around 3 p.m. CST that someone was trapped at a location outside the city.

When crews arrived they found a person dead.

The fire department says there is currently no further information available.

