Youth sports move indoors as COVID-19 situation remains difficult in Sask.

With temperatures dropping in Saskatchewan youth sports are moving indoors, and organizers are trying to deal with COVID-19 rules and concerns around high case numbers.

Some leagues aren't able to operate. The 2021/2022 in-person season of the Regina Community Basketball Association, for example, was over before it started.

The organization won't have access to school gyms in November and December due to the current COVID-19 situation, according to its website. It is offering a virtual basketball challenge in the meantime.

Young soccer players at FC Regina were able to start their season last week.

"We are happy that things are still running, even though I know [COVID-19] numbers haven't been the best," said TJ Singh, executive director of FC Regina.

"I feel that offering the sport, and for the kids to actually play sport during these times, are very important because it certainly stabilizes their mental state."

Players seem eager to get back on the field, with FC Regina membership climbing by almost 10 per cent from pre-COVID numbers, said Singh.

Different things to consider for families, says expert

Parents who might be concerned about sending their kids to indoor sports programs this fall should consider several things, such as the spread of COVID-19 in their community, before making a decision, said Dr. Nazeem Muhajarine, a professor of community health and epidemiology at the University of Saskatchewan.

Families who live in a town or city "where COVID numbers are really high" should be "quite vigilant," said Muhajarine.

"They also need to be very conscious about whether the kids are fully vaccinated or not."

Additionally, people should look at the facilities where the indoor activity takes place, he said.

A small venue with low ceilings and not much air flow might create more risks compared to bigger places with good ventilation systems and windows that can be opened, said Muhajarine.

Youth sports and masks

According to the current provincial regulations, athletes under the age of 18 are exempt from wearing a mask in indoor sports facilities "while they are actively engaged in athletic activity."

Masking is still required off the field, when entering or leaving the facility, and for spectators.

Even though the province currently doesn't require children to wear masks during sports, families should make this decision on a case-by-case basis, said Muhajarine.

"It's not sort of like a black and white issue here that no child should be wearing a mask when they're engaging in indoor sports," he said.

"And it's not the case that all children should wear a mask, either. I think it's a little bit of our individual decision."

Coaches, other players and families should not discourage a child from wearing a mask, he said.

This seems to work so far for the Saskatoon Minor Basketball Association, which organized its first game day of the season last weekend.

"There was a mix of both," said Shana McLean, a league administrator.

"Some kids were wearing them and some weren't. And I think everybody who was there and participating was really happy to just be back and involved and doing the sport."

Lack of consistency

FC Regina athletes who are under 18 years of age currently don't have to show a proof of vaccination status to play.

"We are basically working closely with the Saskatchewan Soccer Association and the SHA," said Singh.

"If the numbers do get even more crazy than what they currently are, then basically we might imply those restrictions on our athletes."

According to the recent Saskatchewan public health order, proof of vaccination or a negative test is not required at facilities hosting amateur sporting events, including youth athletics.

Rules are different for some Saskatchewan people depending on the community they live in.

In Regina, for example, youth under 18 don't need to show proof of vaccination at recreation centres such as the Sportplex, Northwest Leisure Centre or Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre when participating in sport or recreational activities.

In Saskatoon, however, people 12 or older need to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result not older than 72 hours to visit a Leisure Centre or one of the city's indoor rinks.

Given the current COVID-19 situation in Saskatchewan, a uniform and consistently applied policy across Saskatchewan would be better, said Muhajarine.

"I think we all want to be cautious," he said.

"We know that this is not a policy that is forever. It is a policy to reverse our case rates to to get the whole outbreak under control."