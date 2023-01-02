Person dies in Moose Jaw Police Service custody

A person died Saturday while in the custody of the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS).

The person stopped breathing after going into medical distress in the police's detention centre shortly before 10 p.m. CST on Saturday, according to a MJPS media release. Officers immediately responded and initiated CPR before EMS arrived, police said.

MJPS said EMS transported the person to hospital, where they were pronounced dead. MJPS did not provide an age or gender for the deceased.

MJPS requested an independent investigation, as is required by law. Saskatchewan's Coroners Service, the province's Serious Incident Response Team and the Weyburn Police Service are providing independent oversight and investigation into the death.

Police said no further information would be provided at this time because of the investigation.