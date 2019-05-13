Indigenous politician who admitted buying votes removed as Meadow Lake Tribal Council vice-chief

When Chief Elmer Campbell read about Indigenous politician Larry Iron admitting he was involved in a vote-buying scheme, Campbell decided to take action to protect the reputation of his community, the Buffalo River Dene Nation.

In May, CBC broke the news that Iron had filed an affidavit in court admitting he and others had orchestrated an elaborate scheme to buy votes during the 2016 election for chief and council on the Canoe Lake Cree First Nation.

Iron later tried unsuccessfully to withdraw the affidavit from the court record. When reached for comment in May, Iron said "for me the case is closed and it's an old story."

Campbell said he was alarmed by the revelations because Iron was the Vice-Chief of the Meadow Lake Tribal Council, a political organization that represents nine northern first nations including his own.

"That's some pretty bad baggage if you ask me," said Campbell. "Openly admitting that they thought that they had cash to buy votes… I don't think that's right. And my council is in agreement there."

He said within weeks of that story being published, he and his council took action.

"When that thing hit there we had a council meeting and I guess we were the first band to submit our BCR (Band Council Resolution) that he doesn't represent us no more," Campbell said.

Iron was elected vice-chief in November 2017. It was supposed to be a four-year term.

According to Campbell, the chiefs representing the MLTC First Nations voted in late July to remove Iron.

On November 22, a by-election was held to replace Iron.

On November 22, Richard Derocher was elected the new vice chief of the Meadow Lake Tribal Council. (www.flyingdust.net)

Richard Derocher, previously a band councillor on the Flying Dust First Nation, was chosen.

He said he ran on a platform of economic development and strong governance.

"I think all the communities need that good accountability and governance structure in order to strive and get better and become very successful communities," Derocher said in a phone interview.

MLTC tribal chief Richard Ben didn't respond to a request for an interview about Iron. CBC did reach Iron by phone but he hung up when he was told what the call was about.