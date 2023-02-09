Indigenous language teacher using puppet as a fun way to deliver lessons

Theresa O'Watch is the only person at the front of the class as she teaches the Nakoda language, but she isn't alone up there. She has a helper in the form of Kushi, a puppet.

O'Watch, who is from the Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation, teaches at the Nakoda Oyade Education Centre in the town of Sintulata, Sask., about 100 kilometres east of Regina.

Kushi, named after a Nakoda word for grandmother, helps make language learning fun and easier for children.

The puppet was a gift to O'Watch from a friend. After the addition of two braids, a skirt and some earrings, Kushi came to life.

O'Watch made clothes for Kushi using dresses that belonged to her late sister. (Submitted by Theresa O'Watch)

Nakoda, also known as Assiniboine, is considered a critically endangered language.

O'Watch grew up with parents who spoke Nakoda fluently, but said that because she was sent to school in a nearby town, she was ridiculed and taught English. She said she was ashamed of her culture at the time.

With the help from her late sister Freda, O'Watch relearned the language she had lost. As a tribute to her sister, she made skirts for Kushi from Freda's old dresses.

"I sew them into outfits that will fit her," O'Watch said. "To me — it may be kind of foolish — it kind of gives the essence of my sister to Kushi, so she's always with me."

Theresa O'Watch grew up with a Nakoda-speaking family. (Theresa O'Watch/Facebook)

With the encouragement from her late sister, she decided to teach the language online and in the classroom, and got her Indigenous Language Certificate.

O'Watch now teaches elementary students the language three days a week.

Kushi makes the children laugh. They love seeing her different outfits, including specially made moccasins.

"She will yell at them and they'll all come running. We'll point out that, you know, we need to listen to the elder in the class, in the class because she is the oldest," O'Watch said. "She helps me with the respect. She helps me calm the children down. She's a great asset to help teach."

Kushi helps make language learning fun for the Grade 1 students. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

She hopes the children will take the language to the playground and continue it at home.

O'Watch doesn't consider herself a fluent speaker, but what she does know she is willing to share. She said Kushi gives her that confidence.