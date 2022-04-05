Indigenous dancer from Saskatchewan reflects on emotional Vatican experience

Kevin Haywahe has danced for many audiences around the world over the years, but says his recent trip to the Vatican was one to remember.

Haywahe, a member of the Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation in Saskatchewan, danced during the historic meeting between Pope Francis and Indigenous Peoples who had travelled from Canada to ask for an apology for the Church's role in Residential Schools.

Haywahe said that during his dance, he locked eyes with the Pope and believes he saw tears.

"It was very spiritual, very emotional. Another very epic moment there, historic moment," Haywahe said. "I wanted to make them feel that spirit of our people, which it did."

Members of the Assembly of First Nations perform in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Pope Francis welcomed First Nations delegations to the Vatican. They were seeking an apology for the Catholic Church's role in running Canada's notorious residential schools for Indigenous children. (Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press)

Haywahe said the emotional scene helped lift the skepticism some Indigenous elders had during the trip, and their concerns that the Pope wasn't actually going to apologize. Sure enough, the next day Pope Francis apologized and told the group he plans to come to Canada in September.

The Pontiff apologized for the role of some members of the Roman Catholic Church, but not the church's overall involvement in creating the residential school system. Still, many believe the visit was an important step in the reconciliation journey of people who've suffered abuse and intergenerational trauma due to residential schools in Canada.

Watch the events of April 1, 2022, at the Vatican, including Haywahe's performance, on the Vatican's official YouTube channel linked below.

Many of Haywahe's family members were forced to attend residential schools. He himself attended the Sacred Heart Day School in Montmartre, Sask. He said that as he danced at the Vatican, he prayed to God for direction, and for the priests and bishops to understand the pain his ancestors went through during their years at the school and beyond.

"To me, in his eyes, he felt that pain. He felt the humility of it," Haywahe said.

Haywahe was invited to travel to Rome as part of a delegation with the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations. At the Vatican, he performed a northern traditional warrior dance, one he's known since he was a young boy.

I feel shame for the role that a number of Catholics with educational responsibilities have had in the abuse and lack of respect for the identity, culture and spiritual values of the Indigenous Peoples in Canada. All these things are contrary to the Gospel of Jesus Christ. —@Pontifex

The FSIN posted about the dance on its Facebook page, saying Haywahe "was dancing for every residential school survivor in that room, and around the world, that needed to hear the drum and heal that morning." It also thanked Haywahe for allowing people to witness "the most powerful message ever delivered to the church that committed genocide upon our people for generations."

Haywahe said that when the dance was over, he didn't feel like he needed to shake the Pope's hand, as some of the others hand done.

"The spirit was there. The spirit of our Creator and our relatives. Each and every one," Haywahe said. "We're now in a process of a healing journey. He is at the beginning of it."