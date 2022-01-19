Indian Head High School moves to remote learning after COVID-19 outbreak declared

A COVID-19 outbreak at Indian Head High School is sending students home for the next two weeks, the Prairie Valley School Division announced Tuesday evening.

Online learning begins Wednesday and runs until at least Tuesday, Feb. 1, when the division will reassess the situation.

While Prairie Valley says it doesn't break down case counts by school, a spokesperson told CBC News that "in order for public health to recommend a transition to online learning, there has to be a significant number of cases."

Greenall High School in Balgonie is also dealing with an outbreak, Prairie Valley said. However, those students haven't been told to shift to remote learning at this point.

Prairie Valley — which covers 39 schools located in 32 communities in the province's southeast — saw 212 COVID-19 cases reported last week, and a total of 310 cases reported since in-class learning resumed on Jan. 3.

The division says all but three or four of its schools have reported Omicron cases since students returned after the holiday break.