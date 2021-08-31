Increased risk of COVID-19 exposure in Kindersley and Lloydminster

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has issued COVID-19 warnings for Kindersley and Lloydminster, about 390 kilometres and 590 km northwest of Regina respectively.

Lloydminster

The alert in Lloydminster is due to one person or possibly multiple people infected with COVID-19 going to the Cabaret in the Saskatchewan Building, located at 5521 49 Ave., on the city's exhibition grounds.

Anyone who was not fully vaccinated and was there from 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 22, to 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 23 should immediately self-isolate until Sept. 6, the SHA said.

If double-vaxxed people whose second dose was received on or before Aug. 9th were there, then they don't need to self-isolate, but they should monitor any potential symptoms.

Kindersley

The Kindersley alert involved a person or multiple people going to Boston Pizza located at 1412 12 Ave. W. on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27.

The risk of exposure is from 5p.m. to 9 p.m.

Everyone who wasn't fully vaccinated and was exposed should immediately self isolate until Sept. 10.

Double-vaxxed people, whose second dose was on or before Aug. 12, are advised to self monitor for potential symptoms.