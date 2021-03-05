Increased police presence in Swift Current
Police are asking Swift Current residents to avoid an area of the city this morning.
RCMP ask residents to avoid an area of the city, say there’s no risk to public safety
Police are asking Swift Current residents to avoid an area of the city this morning.
There's a police presence at the apartment buildings on the 600 block of Chaplin Street, 200 block of 7th Avenue West and on Colonel Otter Drive.
RCMP said it's in relation to an ongoing investigation and there's no risk to public safety.
Police said more information will be shared later today.
More from CBC News: