Increased COVID-19 exposure risks in Tisdale and Marsden, Sask.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has issued COVID-19 exposure warnings for people in Tisdale and Marsden, Sask.

The alert in Tisdale is due to COVID-19 variants of concern. The SHA is urging residents to avoid gatherings, to maintain a two metre distance and wear a mask in public places, and to avoid unnecessary travel.

It also asks that should someone develop symptoms, they get tested as soon as possible and stay home to prevent further spread.

In Marsden, there is a risk of exposure for people who visited Railway Confectionary and Liquor Ltd. over a several day period. A person or persons who were infectious attended the store on the following dates:

Aug. 12 and 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Aug. 16 and 17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

According to the SHA, all people who attended Railway Confectionary at those times should seek testing and immediately self-isolate for 14 days after exposure, unless they received a COVID-19 vaccine on or before July 29.

For more information, visit the Saskatchewan Health Authority website.