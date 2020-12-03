Increased COVID-19 activity linked to Pink Nightclub in Saskatoon: SHA

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued a COVID-19 exposure alert linked to a Saskatoon nightclub.

The health authority says people who attended Pink Nightclub on July 24 at 10 p.m. to July 25 at 3 a.m. CST were likely exposed to COVID-19.

People who were in attendance during the mentioned dates and times are asked to seek testing for COVID-19 immediately.

There is an exception for those who are fully immunized against the virus and got their second dose on or before July 9, the SHA said in a news release. However, those who are fully vaccinated are still asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 until Aug. 8.

Any vaccinated people who develop symptoms are asked to immediately self-isolate and seek testing.

