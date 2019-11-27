'Disturbance' at Regina jail leaves 8 staff, 3 inmates injured

A violent incident at the Regina Correctional Centre on Wednesday left eight staff members and three inmates injured, according to the provincial Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety.

The ministry confirmed the details in an email to CBC.

The ministry said it was an isolated incident involving inmates in one unit at the facility.

Staff responded to what the ministry is calling a "disturbance" and brought the situation under control, according to the email.

Eleven people suffered non-life threatening injuries and needed medical attention, the ministry said.

RCMP is investigating.

"As this incident relates to the safety and security of a provincial correctional facility, we are unable to provide any additional details," said the ministry.

"Correctional officers are trained to identify and respond to high-risk situations."

In 2017, a riot involving 13 inmates at the Regina Correctional Centre resulted in damage of more than $100,000 and left two people injured.

COVID-19 at the Regina Correctional Centre

As of Monday, there were 150 inmates at the Regina Correctional Centre who had tested positive for the disease, according to information received from the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees' Union (SGEU).

Six-hundred fifty-eight "offenders" have recovered from COVID-19 and none were in hospital as of Monday due to the disease, SGEU said.

SGEU said they received the information from the ministry.

Asked for confirmation of the numbers, the ministry said it has started to treat COVID-19 similarly to other illnesses within the correctional system and therefore stopped sharing COVID-19 numbers with the media as of Feb. 1, 2022.