3 people from Imperial fined for poaching deer in November

Three people from Imperial, Sask., have been fined and banned from hunting for two years after they poached deer in November.

All three, two men and a woman, pleaded guilty in a Saskatoon court for violating The Wildlife Act and The Wildlife Regulations.

A mule deer buck was shot and left to rot in a field and another two white tailed deer were found hanging in a garage in the village.

Keegan Weirl pleaded guilty to hunting on private land without consent, leaving the buck in the field and failing to report an accidental wildlife killing. He was fined $5,670.

Ryan Vaughn was fined $2,510 for unlawful possession of wildlife, not tagging properly and purchasing a licence without training.

Sherry McDade pleaded guilty to assisting the two men in contravening the wildlife laws in place and unlawfully having the two deer carcasses without seals. She was fined $2,900.

All three must take an approve hunter safety course as well.