A Meadow Lake woman faces charges of impaired driving and fleeing an accident scene following a crash on Highway 4 last week.

According to Glaslyn RCMP at about 5 p.m. on Oct. 21 a car driving northbound on Highway 4 attempted to pass a semi-trailer truck on the shoulder of the road.

When the semi turned, the car collided with the trailer, ripping the car's roof off and smashing the windshield.

Instead of stopping, police say the driver continued to drive another 32 kilometres down the highway roofless.

Police were called and attempted to stop the car, but the driver did not pull over.

RCMP followed the car as it drove through Meadow Lake, eventually stopping at a home in the community.

Police say six empty bottles of alcohol and one half empty bottle were found in the car. (RCMP) There, police found the roofless car littered with empty alcohol bottles and a 27-year old uninjured, but intoxicated, woman.

Police say the driver's blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit.

"The state of this car speaks for itself," Staff Sergeant Ryan How said in a news release.

"I've responded to many impaired driving investigations as a police officer. This incident could have been tragic. I'm thankful in this instance no one — not the individual or the members of the public travelling on the same roadway — was injured."

The woman is set to appear in court Dec. 6 on a litany of charges including impaired driving, fleeing from police, failure to stop at an accident and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.