Cupar, Sask., man charged with impaired driving causing death after striking pedestrian on Highway 1

A 24-year-old man from Cupar, Sask. has been charged with impaired driving causing death after he allegedly struck a pedestrian on Highway 1 at White City early Sunday morning, according to an RCMP news release.

A 25-year-old Regina man was killed.

The 24-year-old also faces the separate charge of operating a vehicle exceeding 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 ml of blood causing death.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.