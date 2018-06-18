Skip to Main Content
Cupar, Sask., man charged with impaired driving causing death after striking pedestrian on Highway 1
A 25-year-old Regina man died at the scene after he was struck by the vehicle.

Sask. RCMP says a 25-year-old Regina man died after being struck on the highway at White City. (CBC)

A 24-year-old man from Cupar, Sask. has been charged with impaired driving causing death after he allegedly struck a pedestrian on Highway 1 at White City early Sunday morning, according to an RCMP news release. 

The 24-year-old also faces the separate charge of operating a vehicle exceeding 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 ml of blood causing death. 

The investigation into the collision is ongoing. 

