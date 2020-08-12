Man charged with impaired driving after 4-vehicle crash in Regina

A man from the Grenfell, Sask., area has been charged following a four-vehicle crash in Regina that sent a woman to hospital on Tuesday morning.

The 49-year-old driver appeared in court Wednesday morning on a charge of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Police believe he was under the influence of drugs when the SUV he was driving downtown on Tuesday rear-ended another SUV, which smashed into a van and a fourth vehicle, a car.

It happened during the morning rush hour at the typically busy corner of Broad Street and Saskatchewan Drive.

A 19-year-old woman in the SUV that was rear-ended was injured and taken to hospital.

Police say they found evidence of potential drug use before the man received first aid and was taken to hospital for observation.

He was then taken to police headquarters, and was charged following an investigation.

There's no word on the condition of the woman who was injured.