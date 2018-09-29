New
Regina man charged with impaired driving in collision that sent 2 people to hospital
A Regina man is facing impaired driving charges following an early Saturday morning collision in the city.
Driver, passenger of minivan suffered serious injuries
A 22-year-old Regina man is facing impaired driving charges following a collision early Saturday morning in the city.
Police say the collision took place at around 1:30 a.m. CT at Saskatchewan Drive and Lorne Street.
The initial investigation suggests a minivan with two people inside was stopped on Saskatchewan Drive when it was rear-ended by another vehicle, police said.
The two people inside the minivan were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle was cleared by EMS, and subsequently arrested. Police say he has been charged with impaired driving and impaired driving causing bodily harm. He will appear in court on Oct. 16.
