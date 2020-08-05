Dog dies, child passenger injured in suspected impaired driving rollover

A child passenger is safe but a pet dog has died following a single-vehicle rollover in Regina Tuesday morning.

Police say they had reason to believe the 45-year-old female driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

A drug recognition expert was called to the scene to conduct an examination and police also found the woman was a disqualified driver and had three warrants for her arrest.

Police responded to the rollover shortly after 8:30 a.m. CST in the area of 2nd Avenue North and Winnipeg Street.

They were told a vehicle was travelling north on Winnipeg Street at a high speed when it left the road and rolled. A dog was ejected from the vehicle and died, police said in a release.

The driver and a child passenger had minor injuries but the child was transported to hospital as a precaution.

The driver was taken into custody and is facing charges of driving while disqualified, impaired operation of a conveyance by drug causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, and breach of probation.