Driver faces numereous charges after fleeing Moose Jaw police, crashing into tree

A driver in Moose Jaw is facing several charges after he fled from police, crashed into a tree and had to be extracted from the wreckage, police say.

The incident began just after last Thursday when an officer attempted to stop an SUV without a licence plate.

The male driver, 27, refused to stop and fled at a high rate of speed and left the city limits, police say in a news release.

The vehicle later returned to Moose Jaw and eventually collided with another vehicle, a power pole and a fence before coming to rest against a tree on the 1000 or 900 block of Athabasca Street E.

Police say the man was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extracted with the help of the Moose Jaw Fire Department and emergency medical service teams.

The driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said, while a person in the vehicle he struck was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, who was out on statutory release at the time of the incident, has been charged with a number of offences, including driving while impaired, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, possession of LSD and possession of crystal methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

The suspect has been remanded into custody and will appear in court at a date to be named later.