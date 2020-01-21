Canadian border agents bust Saskatchewan 'immigration scheme'

The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) has charged a 34-year-old man for his alleged involvement in an immigration scheme in Saskatchewan.

The CBSA said Gurpreet Singh was exploiting work permit exemptions afforded to temporary foreign workers over a period of two years.

The CBSA said Singh "impersonated registered charities by falsifying job offer letters and then selling them, for profit, to individuals seeking to gain entry to or remain in Canada."

"Individuals who make a business out of circumventing immigration laws pose a serious threat to program integrity. By investigating and prosecuting alleged offenders, the CBSA works to preserve the fairness of Canada's immigration system," said Brad Wozny of the CBSA.

Singh faces four charges in all:

Misrepresenting material facts in an immigration matter.

Counselling others to misrepresent material facts in an immigration matter.

Committing forgery by knowingly making false employment letters that were used to support immigration applications.

Dealing forged employment letters as if they were genuine.

CBSA said it began investigating Singh in September 2018 after "identifying a fraudulent job offer letter presented at a port of entry."

CBSA alleged the offences took place between June 1, 2016 and November 2, 2018. The CBSA said it uncovered 34 immigration applications linked to fraudulent job offer letters.

Singh will make his first court appearance in Saskatoon provincial court on Thursday afternoon.