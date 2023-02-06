Immigrants in Sask. react to Monday's devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria

Immigrants in Saskatchewan with ties to Turkey and Syria are watching in horror as the aftermath of Monday morning's earthquake unfolds.

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria, toppling hundreds of buildings.

Hundreds of residents are still believed to be trapped under rubble, and the death toll is expected to rise as rescue workers search mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the area.

As of 4 p.m. CST, CBC News and The Associated Press reported more than 2,300 people killed across 10 Turkish provinces and more than 1,100 dead in Syria.

Saskatoon resident and Syrian immigrant Rana Mustafa told CBC in an interview that she hadn't heard from her family there since right after the earthquake. They were all safe at the time, but Mustafa has lost contact with them due to power and internet outages.

"I'm very worried and sad because Syria doesn't need another disaster. We have already the war, we have the economic crisis nowadays and people are already suffering. They don't have enough money to buy their food, so having more problems is very challenging," Mustafa said.

She said she hopes other countries will step up to help both Turkey and Syria.

"[I hope] the international community can go back again to work with Syrians to help them with their, you know, mental health support, provide peace necessities so people can handle everyday life problems."

A man crouching on rubble buries his hands in his face, as people search for survivors in the rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, in southeastern Turkey. (Ilyas Akengin/AFP/Getty Images)

Regina resident Fazal Kamal is originally from Pakistan, but he, his wife and their three children spent seven years in Turkey before they immigrated to Canada in October 2020. Kamal has many family and friends in Iskendrun, a city on the Turkey/Syria border.

He told CBC News in a statement that Monday's earthquake killed many people in his community.

"One of my close friends had lost five family members, including an infant under the rubble of the building. He said they were strongly shaken three times like a crib," Kamal said.

"I stand with Turkish and Syrian families. I pray for survivors and injured people for their quick and complete recovery. I also pray for the dead that they rest in peace."

In Saskatoon, Mehmet Tülbek is reminded of his own harrowing earthquake experience.

Tülbek is from Turkey, and was there during the catastrophic magnitude 7.6 İzmit earthquake on Aug. 17, 1999. More than 17,000 were killed.

"So this is very difficult for me to watch and observe what is happening in Turkey now," Tülbek said.