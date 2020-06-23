Imitation rifles stolen from military armoury in Regina

Regina police are investigating after thefts from the local armoury.

Police say they were called to the Department of National Defence on the 1600 block of Elphinstone Street at about 11:25 a.m. CST on Tuesday, June 16.

They were told that property had been stolen, including six simulation training rifles, training rounds, training magazines and two sets of binoculars.

The theft could have occurred any time from March to June 16, 2020, police say.

City and military police are investigating. One of the guns has already been recovered by RCMP in Lumsden, Sask.

Police say the guns are modified versions of the C-7 rifle. They are nonoperational but do have real ammunition and are meant to simulate the appearance, feel and function of a rifle. They can be difficult to distinguish from a working gun.

Police are reminding the public that having any gun out in public — even an imitation — will prompt a police response and officers will assume it's a real gun until they can confirm otherwise. Even an imitation gun can result in serious criminal charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.