RCMP on the lookout for a man who allegedly impersonated the police

The RCMP are reminding the public that it's illegal to impersonate a police officer.

This comes after police received a report of a black SUV with a blue light attached to the dash, which attempted to pull over a vehicle yesterday.

A man reported to possibly be 30 to 40 years old, got out of the SUV and approached the vehicle.

He asked the other driver to exit their vehicle and show identification.

The driver did not listen and drove away.

The RCMP are still looking for the man from the SUV.

The incident took place on Highway 303 near the town of Marshall, about 513 km northwest of Regina. Police are asking members of the public to report any suspicious activity in that area.

Police are also reminding the public that they can ask to see RCMP police officers' badge and ID card. Both the badge and ID card should have the same regimental number, and the ID card should have a photo.

Police said if people are still concerned about the police officer's identity, they can call 310-RCMP or 911 when it is safe enough to do so.

If members of the public notice anything else concerning, they are encouraged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.