Are idioms the best thing since sliced bread? Author with Sask. roots has the answer

It's a book that goes the whole nine yards to help people wrap their heads around the everyday delights of language, from understanding old idioms like "upsetting the apple cart" to new ones like inviting someone to "Netflix and chill."

Mark Abley, a Montreal-based writer who hails from Saskatchewan, has written a book called Watch Your Tongue: What Our Everyday Sayings and Idioms Figuratively Mean.

"They keep language vivid. They sum things up in a very few words," Abley said of idioms.

It's the phrases that serve as breezy and conversational shorthand, the difference between someone saying, "I'm going stir-crazy in the clink," to "My case is being discussed in Correctional Service Canada's annual regional administrative segregation compliance review," Abley explained to CBC Radio's Afternoon Edition.

Mark Abley, a writer and editor living in Montreal, has penned a book about idioms. (Submitted photo)

Drain the swamp

Idioms can be used in all manner of conversation, and are often harnessed and used by politicians making speeches.

Abley pointed to the term "socialized medicine" as an idiom that Republicans in the U.S. have latched onto, to put a negative spin on public healthcare.

"Being a Canadian who grew up in Saskatchewan, I'm very proud of public healthcare and don't think of it as 'socialized medicine,' but it can be useful to politicians to fasten on a phrase and to keep using it."

U.S. president Donald Trump also relies on the power of idioms, says Abley, with Trump repeating the phrase "Drain the swamp" throughout his presidential campaign.

U.S. President Donald Trump's use of the phrase "Drain the Swamp" is another example of an idiom. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Other idioms have become ingrained in language, even though they're outdated, including the example of upsetting the apple cart.

Frightening the living daylights out of someone may be an old-fashioned example, but daylights refer to eyes, Abley explained, and is another way of saying a person's eyes popped out in fear.

Technology a shaping force

Abley's learned the meaning of some new idioms while doing research for the book.

In the past, euphemisms for sex may have included "making whoopee," or "horizontal refreshment," but he's come to learn new codes like "Netflix and chill" have now supplanted those older terms.

Indeed, social media and technology are fast-moving forces in shaping and reshaping how idioms are used.

For instance, a generation ago, it may have been cutting-edge to talk about something beautiful or memorable as a "Kodak moment," but in a digital age, no one uses that phrase anymore, Abley pointed out.

Now, innovation and technology are bringing new idioms to the fore, like describing a photo as "Insta-worthy."

When it comes to the changing nature of idioms, one thing is clear — it ain't over until the fat lady sings.