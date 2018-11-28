Icy conditions close highways around Regina, travel not recommended

Treacherous road conditions are sending vehicles into ditches and shutting down roads in southern Saskatchewan — especially in the Regina, Moose Jaw, Bagonie, Indian Head and Lumsden areas.

Further south, road conditions are also poor in the Weyburn, Francis, Stoughton and Midale areas due to ice, according to the Highways Ministry.

Travel is not recommended on any of the highways around Regina, Moose Jaw, and Weyburn, while Highway 1 both east and west of Regina is shut down.

Early Wednesday morning, there was a semi rollover west of Regina near Belle Plaine blocking both east bound lanes, causing the highway to be shut down.

Sections of the Trans-Canada Highway, also called Highway 1, were closed Wednesday morning as a result of icy conditions.

Parts of Regina's Ring Road have also been shut down.

There were also two semi rollovers east of Regina on Highway 35.

Travel is also not recommended on highways surrounding Weyburn, Milestone, Odessa, Lumsden, Southey, Qu'Appelle and Moose Jaw.

The RCMP is warning that conditions can change rapidly and unexpectedly and drivers should be alert.