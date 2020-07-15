'I will never forgive you': Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2017 Regina death

Kaitlyn Stevens went to visit her father, Daniel DiPaolo on April 29, 2017. The two began reconnecting in 2012 after she was put up for adoption as a child.

Stevens went to knock on the window as she thought he might be sleeping. She found the back door open and inside found the home in disarray.

She found DiPaolo on his bedroom floor, covered in blood and his skull sunken in.

On Tuesday, she faced one of the men accused in the death of her father in court.

"What you did to my dad was awful," she told Edward Genaille. "I will never forgive you, or any of you, for what you did to my dad."

"You took away a loving dad, a grandpa, a brother, a son, an uncle, a husband and a friend," Stevens said. "He is now gone because of you. I'm very hurt that he's gone. I will never forget the gruesome details of what happened that morning."

Genaille plead guilty to manslaughter on July 14, for unlawfully causing the death of Daniel DiPaolo. In court, the statement of facts said Genaille did not fire the fatal shot but was directly responsible for causing the death.

The Crown is asking for a 15 year prison sentence, minus remand, while the defence is asking for four and a half years. Justice Janet McMurty is expected to announce her decision on July 24.

In the agreed statement of facts, the court heart DiPaolo was home alone as his common law wife was in the Regina General Hospital with an illness.

The court heard in the early hours of April 29, Genaille, Winnipeg's Christopher Brass, Malcolm Mitchell and another man decided to rob some drug dealers they knew in the city.

The court heard the group went to one place, but left because the owner of the home had a dog. The group then went to DiPaolo's home on the 700 block of Garnet Street.

Police responded to the call in April 2017. (Alec Salloum/CBC Saskatchewan)

The statement of facts said Genaille went to the back door because DiPaolo knew him and would supposedly open the door for him. Genaille found the backdoor was open and the group entered the home, found the victim in his bedroom and began taking items.

The statement of facts said Genaille then saw Brass stab the victim in the face, before beginning to strangle him with an extension cord. Genaille, Brass and Mitchell were all involved at one point in the strangulation. Brass and Mitchell have both plead guilty to murder.

When the group went to leave, the statement of facts says Genaille told the group the victim was still breathing. Brass and Mitchell went back inside with a gun and the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Stevens found him the next morning. The statement of facts said she then locked the back door, went out the front, ran to a neighbour and phoned police. Police were dispatched in the morning of April 29, 2017.

Genaille was arrested on April 29 and was released after saying he had not seen the victim for years. Genaille was arrested again on May 6, 2017 and re-questioned. The victim's blood was found from a swab of his hands and his socks.

The court heard Genaille had a criminal record dating back to the 1980s. The record included several robberies and assaults. Genaille's defence lawyer said his client had childhood trauma and abuse before being placed in care.

His lawyer said while in care, Genaille associated with the wrong crowd which led to crime, alcohol and drug abuse. Genaille stood in court and said he has remorse for what happened and was sorry.

"I don't want an apology from you, because I know you're not sorry," Stevens said during her victim impact statement. "He did not deserve to have his life taken … you deserve this."