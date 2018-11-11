This season CBC Saskatchewan has been get to know some of the Saskatchewan Roughrider before home games. We ask them not only about what they do on the field, but also who they are outside of the game.

Today, the Roughriders take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Mosaic Stadium for their first home playoff game since 2013. Regina-born defensive tackle Zack Evans was with the Riders for the 2013 Grey Cup win in Regina. He then went on to play for the Ottawa Redblacks before returning to the green and white this season.

We sat down with Zack Evans to chat about how it feels to play in front of his hometown crowd.

Watch here: