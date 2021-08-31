Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan

'I Love Regina' sign removed from city hall as slogan approaches 20th anniversary

The "I Love Regina" sign has disappeared and a potted plant has taken its place, although it's not clear why the decision was made. 

Sign has been 'safely stored,' but officials silent on decision

Alexander Quon · CBC News ·
"I Love Regina" sign has stood in front of city hall since 2004. (Alexander Quon/CBC News)

An iconic Regina sign that has stood in front of city hall since 2002 has been removed. 

The "I Love Regina" sign was removed in May and is now "safely stored" elsewhere, city officials have confirmed. They did not answer questions about whether the sign, which has been replaced with a potted plant, is coming back and who directed it to be removed.

"I Love Regina has evolved since its inception in 2002, including updates to the logo," a statement from the city reads.  "Longer term plans for that space continue to be discussed."

The move comes just prior to the 20th anniversary of the logo next month. Festivities are set to be held in Victoria Park in August, with Mayor Sandra Masters scheduled to attend

The logo, based on the successful "I Love New York" advertising campaign, was created while Pat Fiacco was mayor in 2002. 

According to the City of Regina's website, the logo was meant to "shift residents' attitudes toward our community and improve our city's image."

The sign was installed in the Queen Elizabeth II courtyard in front of city hall in 2004. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alexander Quon

Reporter

Alexander Quon is a reporter with CBC Saskatchewan based in Regina. After working in Atlantic Canada for four years he's happy to be back in his home province. He has previously worked with the CBC News investigative unit in Nova Scotia and Global News in Halifax. Alexander specializes in data-reporting, COVID-19 and municipal political coverage. He can be reached at: Alexander.Quon@cbc.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now