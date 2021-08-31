'I Love Regina' sign removed from city hall as slogan approaches 20th anniversary

An iconic Regina sign that has stood in front of city hall since 2002 has been removed.

The "I Love Regina" sign was removed in May and is now "safely stored" elsewhere, city officials have confirmed. They did not answer questions about whether the sign, which has been replaced with a potted plant, is coming back and who directed it to be removed.

"I Love Regina has evolved since its inception in 2002, including updates to the logo," a statement from the city reads. "Longer term plans for that space continue to be discussed."

The move comes just prior to the 20th anniversary of the logo next month. Festivities are set to be held in Victoria Park in August, with Mayor Sandra Masters scheduled to attend.

The logo, based on the successful "I Love New York" advertising campaign, was created while Pat Fiacco was mayor in 2002.

According to the City of Regina's website, the logo was meant to "shift residents' attitudes toward our community and improve our city's image."

The sign was installed in the Queen Elizabeth II courtyard in front of city hall in 2004.