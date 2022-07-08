Death of Regina cyclist compounds family's grief

The death of a cyclist killed following a collision in Regina last week was the second major blow for a family still mourning the death of a grandmother four months earlier.

Cynthia Key has confirmed that it was her brother, Anthony Norman Douglas Key, 28, who was struck on June 26, shortly after 7 p.m., at Dewdney Avenue and Garnet Street in Regina.

The driver remained at the scene while Key was rushed to hospital by EMS.

"I was in a state of shock," Key told CBC News. "I didn't honestly know what to think or do in the moment, but I just knew that I had to go be with my brother because I know he needed me."

She said Anthony suffered a shattered right rib, a punctured lung and was breathing with the help of a ventilator.

"When I got to the emergency, I touched his hand and I told him, 'I'm here, I'm here, brother. You don't need to worry, I'm here. I'm going to be here every step of the way. All you have to do is rest now," Key recalled.

"And as soon as I started talking … he started moving his whole body around, so he knew I was there in that moment with him."

However, Anthony never regained consciousness.

Key says her whole family was with Anthony when he died peacefully on the morning of July 3, a week after the collision.

Anthony Key, shown here as a young boy, loved to do graffiti and ride around on his bike. (Submitted by Cynthia Key)

"It makes me feel better knowing that my brother isn't in pain anymore and he's not suffering, because he didn't deserve to suffer, and he didn't deserve for machines to live for him," Key said.

Key said her brother's body has not yet been released to the family as an autopsy is underway. As such, the official cause of death remains unknown.

Two deaths in the family

Key says the family is grieving not only for her brother, but for her grandmother, who died four months ago, so "two big losses."

Key says Anthony's death has been especially hard on their mother, as he was her first-born child. The matriarch has two birth children and two adopted children.

"Seeing my mother in so much pain, just, I don't know, it just really breaks my heart because there's four of us," she said. "There's two from her body and two from her heart. And for her to lose her oldest one ... I don't even know how she coped because I don't even know how to go on without my brother."

Key says her mother is being strong for her remaining children, "but I know she's broken. And I just want to take her brokenness away from her, but I can't."

Cynthia Key says she misses her older brother, who died on July 3 in Regina. (Cynthia Key)

Key says Anthony always checked up on her and her children. He was also the father of three of his own children, the oldest of whom is 12.

Key says he brother will be remembered as generous with a "big heart."

"If you needed something, he would try to get it for you … if you needed the shirt off his back, he would give it to you."

Key said Anthony loved to do graffiti and art, and ride around on his bike.

Collision investigation

Key said that on the Sunday Anthony died, an investigator with the Regina Police Service told her mother that the investigation was closed and that the incident had been deemed accidental.

However, in a recent press release the RPS said the investigation was continuing.

The investigator confirmed to CBC that he did meet with the next-of-kin of the deceased, and told them that there will not be charges laid in connection with the collision.

Key is survived by three children. (Submitted by Cynthia Key)

However, the investigator also said he has yet to complete his written report, which is why the file is labelled as "still under investigation." Technically, the file is not concluded until all the paperwork is in, but the completion of the investigator's report will not change the outcome.

In the meantime, Key mourns her brother Anthony.

"For him to pass so soon just breaks my heart. And I just want peace for my brother."